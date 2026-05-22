Hey everyone, I’m excited to share my latest conversation with Michael Oliver from Momentum Structural Analysis. We dove deep into the current state of the markets, especially focusing on gold and silver, and his insights were nothing short of eye-opening.
One of the big takeaways for me was Michael’s perspective on the relationship between stock market …
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Michael Oliver: I’m All-In on Silver
May 22, 2026
∙ Paid
Hey everyone, I’m excited to share my latest conversation with Michael Oliver from Momentum Structural Analysis. We dove deep into the current state of the markets, especially focusing on gold and silver, and his insights were nothing short of eye-opening.
Competent Investor
Financially focused interviews and information that you have come to expect from me over the past 5.5 years.Financially focused interviews and information that you have come to expect from me over the past 5.5 years.
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