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Michael Oliver: I’m All-In on Silver

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Competent man - Tom Bodrovics
May 22, 2026
∙ Paid

Hey everyone, I’m excited to share my latest conversation with Michael Oliver from Momentum Structural Analysis. We dove deep into the current state of the markets, especially focusing on gold and silver, and his insights were nothing short of eye-opening.

One of the big takeaways for me was Michael’s perspective on the relationship between stock market …

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