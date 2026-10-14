Hey there, fellow Competent Investors. I just wrapped up an eye-opening chat with Michael Pento on this week’s episode. If you’re even remotely interested in the economy, you’ll want to hear what he has to say about what’s ahead, especially as we approach 2027.
Michael, who has over 30 years of experience in investment and economics, shared some pretty s…
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Michael Pento - 2027 Will be a year of reckoning for the U.S. economy and markets
A Candid Conversation on the Future of Our Economy
Hey there, fellow Competent Investors. I just wrapped up an eye-opening chat with Michael Pento on this week’s episode. If you’re even remotely interested in the economy, you’ll want to hear what he has to say about what’s ahead, especially as we approach 2027.
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Financially focused interviews and information that you have come to expect from me over the past 5.5 years.Financially focused interviews and information that you have come to expect from me over the past 5.5 years.
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