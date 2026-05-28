Michael Pento: Bracing for the Fallout as the Credit Bubble Bursts and Asset Prices Plummet

Michael Pento, President of Pento Portfolio Strategies, identifies a dangerous "triumvirate of bubbles" in credit, real estate, and equities as the most precarious factor facing markets. He argues that every credible metric, from total debt-to-GDP to home price-to-income and stock market capitalization-to-GDP ratios, is at an all-time record high. This extreme overvaluation has been sustained by aggressive Federal Reserve money printing and interest rate repression under Chair Jerome Powell, which Pento blames for destroying the middle class's purchasing power and creating a massive wealth disparity between asset owners and wage earners.
Recorded on: May 26, 2026
Some Competent Links:
Website: https://competentinvestor.com
X: https://x.com/CompetentInv
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-7699939
Pento sees the 40-year bull market in bonds as definitively over, with yields rising globally due to an intractable inflation problem and a sovereign debt insolvency issue. He notes that foreign demand for U.S. debt is waning due to sanctions and reduced trade, removing a key anchor for yields. This environment, he warns, makes double-digit bond yields a realistic possibility, which would devastate overleveraged credit markets, stocks, and real estate. He predicts the credit bubble will break first, with stress in private credit and junk bonds spilling over into equities and housing. While he hopes new Fed leadership might engineer a cathartic recession by shrinking the balance sheet, he doubts the political will exists to endure the necessary pain.
Pento’s investment model currently positions for a reflationary to stagflationary environment, favoring short-duration bonds, commodities, and energy while reducing gold exposure. He cautions investors to abandon traditional 60/40 portfolios, as both stocks and bonds could decline simultaneously, and stresses the critical need for active management in these historically overvalued and fragile markets.
Timestamps:
00:00:00 - Introduction
00:00:23 - Triumvirate of Market Bubbles
00:01:58 - Federal Reserve QE and Powell
00:03:18 - Inflation and Middle Class Destruction
00:05:25 - Kevin Worsh and Fed Balance Sheet
00:06:24 - Interest Rate Repression and Debt
00:11:28 - Rising Global Yields and Risks
00:14:27 - Double-Digit Rates Possibility
00:16:28 - Credit Bubble & Recession
00:23:52 - Investment Strategy and Positioning
00:27:48 - US Mid-Term Election
00:32:35 - Concluding Thoughts
Guest Links:
Website: https://pentoport.com
E-Mail: mailto:mpento@pentoport.com
X: https://x.com/michaelpento
Michael Pento is the President and Founder of Pento Portfolio Strategies with more than 30 years of professional investment experience. He worked on the floor of the NYSE during the mid-90s. Pento served as an economist for both Delta Global and EuroPacific Capital. He was also the portfolio creator and consultant to Delta/Claymore's commodity portfolios, which were distributed through Claymore/Guggenheim's sales network.
#Credit #RealEstate #Equities #Yields #Bonds #Recession #FederalReserve #MonetaryEasing #Commodities #Risk #MarketBubbles
Michael Pento: Bracing for the Fallout as the Credit Bubble Bursts and Asset Prices Plummet
Michael Pento, President of Pento Portfolio Strategies, identifies a dangerous "triumvirate of bubbles" in credit, real estate, and equities as the most precarious factor facing markets. He argues that every credible metric, from total debt-to-GDP to home price-to-income and stock market capitalization-to-GDP ratios, is at an all-time record high. This extreme overvaluation has been sustained by aggressive Federal Reserve money printing and interest rate repression under Chair Jerome Powell, which Pento blames for destroying the middle class's purchasing power and creating a massive wealth disparity between asset owners and wage earners.