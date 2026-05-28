Michael Pento: Bracing for the Fallout as the Credit Bubble Bursts and Asset Prices Plummet

Michael Pento, President of Pento Portfolio Strategies, identifies a dangerous "triumvirate of bubbles" in credit, real estate, and equities as the most precarious factor facing markets. He argues that every credible metric, from total debt-to-GDP to home price-to-income and stock market capitalization-to-GDP ratios, is at an all-time record high. This extreme overvaluation has been sustained by aggressive Federal Reserve money printing and interest rate repression under Chair Jerome Powell, which Pento blames for destroying the middle class's purchasing power and creating a massive wealth disparity between asset owners and wage earners.



Recorded on: May 26, 2026



Some Competent Links:

Website: https://competentinvestor.com

X: https://x.com/CompetentInv

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-7699939



Pento sees the 40-year bull market in bonds as definitively over, with yields rising globally due to an intractable inflation problem and a sovereign debt insolvency issue. He notes that foreign demand for U.S. debt is waning due to sanctions and reduced trade, removing a key anchor for yields. This environment, he warns, makes double-digit bond yields a realistic possibility, which would devastate overleveraged credit markets, stocks, and real estate. He predicts the credit bubble will break first, with stress in private credit and junk bonds spilling over into equities and housing. While he hopes new Fed leadership might engineer a cathartic recession by shrinking the balance sheet, he doubts the political will exists to endure the necessary pain.



Pento’s investment model currently positions for a reflationary to stagflationary environment, favoring short-duration bonds, commodities, and energy while reducing gold exposure. He cautions investors to abandon traditional 60/40 portfolios, as both stocks and bonds could decline simultaneously, and stresses the critical need for active management in these historically overvalued and fragile markets.



Timestamps:

00:00:00 - Introduction

00:00:23 - Triumvirate of Market Bubbles

00:01:58 - Federal Reserve QE and Powell

00:03:18 - Inflation and Middle Class Destruction

00:05:25 - Kevin Worsh and Fed Balance Sheet

00:06:24 - Interest Rate Repression and Debt

00:11:28 - Rising Global Yields and Risks

00:14:27 - Double-Digit Rates Possibility

00:16:28 - Credit Bubble & Recession

00:23:52 - Investment Strategy and Positioning

00:27:48 - US Mid-Term Election

00:32:35 - Concluding Thoughts



Guest Links:

Website: https://pentoport.com

E-Mail: mailto:mpento@pentoport.com

X: https://x.com/michaelpento



Michael Pento is the President and Founder of Pento Portfolio Strategies with more than 30 years of professional investment experience. He worked on the floor of the NYSE during the mid-90s. Pento served as an economist for both Delta Global and EuroPacific Capital. He was also the portfolio creator and consultant to Delta/Claymore's commodity portfolios, which were distributed through Claymore/Guggenheim's sales network.



#Credit #RealEstate #Equities #Yields #Bonds #Recession #FederalReserve #MonetaryEasing #Commodities #Risk #MarketBubbles