Competent Investor - Tom Bodrovics

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Mike McGlone: Crypto Leading the Way Down - Where Does Opportunity Lie?

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Competent man - Tom Bodrovics
Jul 03, 2026
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Hey everyone,

I just had a fascinating conversation with Mike McGlone, a senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, on this week’s episode of the Competent Man Podcast. We dove deep into the current state of the markets, particularly crypto and commodities, and let me tell you, it’s a wild landscape out there.

Mike has an impressive background…

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