Hey everyone,
I just had a fascinating conversation with Mike McGlone, a senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, on this week’s episode of the Competent Man Podcast. We dove deep into the current state of the markets, particularly crypto and commodities, and let me tell you, it’s a wild landscape out there.
Mike has an impressive background…
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Mike McGlone: Crypto Leading the Way Down - Where Does Opportunity Lie?
Jul 03, 2026
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Hey everyone,
Competent Investor
Financially focused interviews and information that you have come to expect from me over the past 5.5 years.Financially focused interviews and information that you have come to expect from me over the past 5.5 years.
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