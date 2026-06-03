Navigating Currency Chaos with Francis Hunt

I just wrapped up an eye-opening conversation with Francis Hunt on the latest episode of the Competent Man Podcast. If you’re curious about the current state of currencies and how they might signal broader market trends, this one’s for you.



Francis, who’s got three decades of trading experience under his belt, shared some fascinating insights on the South Korean won and its implications for the tech-heavy AI bubble. He pointed out how South Korea’s economy is intricately tied to major players like Samsung and SK Hynix, both of which are pivotal in the chip market. The rapid rise of these companies has contributed significantly to the won's valuation, but Francis warns that it could also be a sign of an impending bubble.



He mentioned, "Just because of the very tech heavy nature of those economies… I tend to think of Japan as very good high tech manufacturing." It’s interesting to see how these tech giants are not just leading the market but also influencing the currency dynamics in the region.



One of the standout parts of our chat was when Francis explained how the Korean won's fluctuations often reflect larger global capital flows. He said, "If the USD/Korean won is going up, that signifies weakening of the won," which makes sense when you think about it. As money flows into South Korea, it should ideally strengthen the won, but we’re seeing some complexities at play.



Francis also dove into the historical context, detailing how the won has acted as a bellwether for past Asian crises. He believes we’re currently in a tight volatility squeeze, hinting at potential significant movements ahead. It’s all about understanding the technical analysis behind these patterns, and Francis has a unique methodology that he uses to gauge these trends.



If you’re invested in understanding market dynamics or even just curious about how currencies reflect broader economic health, this episode is packed with valuable insights. I found it enlightening, and I think you will too. Give it a listen and let me know your thoughts!



Cheers, Tom



About the Guest

Francis Hunt — Renegade Trader, Analyst, & Founder of The Market Sniper



Francis is a trader, first and foremost. Unlike most educators in the trading space, Francis walks the walk and talks the talk, with 30 years of experience trading his personal capital on various markets and instruments. Through this passion for trading and his relentless study of markets and economic theory, he uses the Hunt Volatility Funnel trading methodology, a systemized approach, to answer the critical question: What is the next most profitable trade?



He believes the actual price of an asset is the most accurate reflection of all the factors that influence it. Practical technical analysis, the study of price action over time, is needed to formulate profitable trade ideas. Indeed, with all the market manipulation and high-frequency trading operations currently in play, technical analysis is all that can be relied upon when it comes to formulating future price trends. A trained eye can often spot such manipulative practices, as is the case with HVF traders. Therefore, the HVF methodology is based purely on technical analysis.



Francis is passionate about sharing his knowledge and understanding of markets by utilizing his HVF trading methodology. With entertaining anecdotes and the careful guidance of his students, he has already trained a large community of hundreds of traders and helped them transform from complete newbies to seasoned trading professionals.



He genuinely loves sharing his knowledge and strategies with others who are committed to finding freedom through trading. Plus, teaching strengthens his trading abilities while helping to build a vibrant community of successful traders.



Website: https://themarketsniper.com

X/Twitter: @themarketsniper

X: https://x.com/thecryptosniper

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheMarketSniper