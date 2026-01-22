Paul Musson: Paths to Prosperity | Understanding Money to Build Financial Freedom

Recorded on: January 20, 2026



Tom Bodrovics interviews Paul Musson, author of "Capital Offense: Why Some Benefit at Your Expense," to discuss the current state of the monetary system and its impact on individuals. Musson's primary goal with the book is to educate and empower people, particularly those outside the investment industry, about the monetary system and the consequences of excessive deficit spending. He argues that the current system is unsustainable and that policymakers, while not malicious, are driven by incentives that lead to detrimental economic policies. Paul explains the evolution of the monetary system, from the classical gold standard to the current fiat currency system, and argues that the continuous increase in the money supply without a corresponding increase in goods leads to inflation. He emphasizes that the natural rate of interest, determined by market forces, is crucial for efficient capital allocation and economic growth, contrasting it with the neutral rate manipulated by central banks to stimulate economic activity.



The discussion also covers the distinction between capital and money, with Musson highlighting that capital is created through production and exchange, while money is a medium of exchange. He argues that increasing the money supply without increasing capital leads to a redistribution of wealth from those who do not own assets to those who do, a process he refers to as "capital offense." Musson advises listeners to be cautious in their investment strategies, given the current economic environment. He recommends investing in high-quality businesses with strong balance sheets and considers gold as a hedge against potential financial repression or economic turmoil. He also emphasizes the importance of financial education and seeking advice from reputable financial advisors.



Throughout the interview, Musson stresses the need for a controlled implosion of the current system to avoid a catastrophic financial crisis, which could lead to a shift towards socialism. He encourages listeners to demand better policies from policymakers and to understand the true nature of money and capital to navigate the complex economic landscape effectively.



Timestamps:

00:00:00 - Introduction

00:00:15 - Book's Educational Goal

00:04:37 - Fiat Currency Evolution

00:08:55 - Central Bank Hubris

00:12:00 - Natural vs Neutral Rates

00:17:16 - Inflation Root Causes

00:21:29 - Capital vs Money Distinction

00:26:06 - Asset Price Devaluation

00:32:43 - Housing Bubble Critique

00:38:14 - Wealth Building Solutions

00:44:00 - Bank Savings Risks & Japan

00:50:00 - Capital's Personal Meaning



Paul was a professional investor for 25 years managing $10 billion in assets. Most of his time was spent with Mackenzie Investments in Toronto. Today, he runs his own investment consulting firm called Paddington Capital Management and has a free weekly blog called Paulitical Economy which discusses things that are going on in the world but in very easy to understand terms.



His book, Capital Offence: Why Some Benefit at Your Expense was recently published and is also available on Audible. The goal in writing the book was to educate people with respect to how an economy really works and thus empower people to demand positive change from our policymakers. His hobbies/pastimes include birding, cycling and soccer. He's also a steam train enthusiast.



