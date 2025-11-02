Tom Bodrovics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BowTiedPermie's avatar
BowTiedPermie
Nov 2

Poland may get added to the bucket list.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Parallel Mike's avatar
Parallel Mike
Nov 2Edited

Some great memories Tom. Actually, just this morning I was at the outdoor gym and our tyres were right where we left them. I'm not surprised, that workout was pretty brutal!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Competent man - Tom Bodrovics
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Tom Bodrovics
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture