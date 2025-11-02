Long flights and Polish mentality

“The world is a book and those who do not travel read only one page.” – Augustine of Hippo

I ended last week with a long flight. 8 hours of flying from Alberta to Munich Germany, followed by a connection to Wroclaw Poland. I was on my way to meet a friend that I have connected with and spoken to many times online yet never met in person. Of course many of you might know him as

from the Parallel Systems podcast and Substack. We have connected on many levels from endurance sports to economics and even ideas of discipline and self reliance. This is actually the third time that I have flown to a completely unknown and new destination for me to meet someone that I have met through the podcast and spend some time with. This trip was an incredible tour of a really interesting country that wasn’t on my radar at any other time in my life. Looking back on this after the fact, a deep feeling of gratitude developed from all of the experiences that I have been fortunate enough to have because of relationships like this. I don’t know what else would have ever brought me to Poland otherwise and yet here I was having a personal tour through a country that has had many ups and downs in its history. This seems to be a country on it’s way up economically. There are several reasons for this, many of which are controversial. I’m not here to debate them at this time, but it’s interesting to consider the effects of each.

Poland seems to be taking over for Germany as the manufacturing hub of Europe. Since the sabotage of the Nordstream pipelines in Sept 2022, combined with the country’s green energy policies, the rising cost of energy has made manufacturing increasingly difficult. Coincidently, the Blatic pipeline that runs from Norway to Poland was inaugurated in September 2022 and became fully operational in November of the same year… Pretty coincidental, put that in the bucket of things that make you go hmmmm. There seems to be a history of US involvement in Poland as there were also confirmed CIA black sites within the country where “enhanced interrogation techniques” were reported to be used on prisoners that would have otherwise been protected by such procedures by other jurisdictions.

Poland is also a net recipient of budget from the Eu, contributing less to the Eu than it received over the last 20 years. Interestingly, it has retained the Zloty, it’s own currency instead of adopting the euro. This has resulted in having a bit higher inflation rate than the rest of the EU. Again, I’m not here to argue for or against any of these statistics or decisions, only to learn more about the country for myself and for you dear reader.

On the other side of this, there seems to be a higher education level among Poles. There are 7% fewer adults without “upper secondary” (high school) education than the Eu average, as well as 2-3% less than the Eu average for higher levels of education. Among 15 year old’s for example, their math, reading and science scores are higher than the Eu average as well.

Whatever the cross currents of reasons there can be for the current trajectory of the country, it’s an interesting place with beautiful country sides, quiet quaint towns and a very clean appearance. The PM’s stance on immigration is diametrically opposed to the rest of Europe as he values border security and a strict, restrictive position on immigration. They have accepted 2.5-2.8 million foreign born residents, largely Ukrainians. Donald Tusk is also outspoken against inflows from Muslim-majority countries, calling uncontrolled immigration and asylum seeking as a “civilizational threat” to Western survival.

Exercise and discipline

As with any travel, your routine tends to be massively disrupted. Thankfully Mike shares my passion and discipline for staying fit. Right from the airport, we drove to the Polish mountains where we went for a trail run. It was immediately evident in this area how much everyone that lives here enjoys getting out in the mountains to be active. There are hiking and xc skiing areas that have marked trails and huts where you can enjoy a meal after your outing or even stay over in a rudimentary room if needed. I find getting moving after a long flight helps fight jet lag and reset your system. Over the 5 days we had together we ran several times, did a sauna and cold plunge as well as did a workout in a military style obstacle course area. We combined a jogging lap of the area with pullups and a length of tractor flips for 6 rounds. This really got our heart rates up and was that much more interesting as we started the workout in the pouring rain. We finished up with a set of 50 pushups straight.

As we completed our self imposed work, the sun came out and warmed us up. The thought we started to discuss was an idea that came to me as we were in the military style obstacle course area. What is the value of discipline in any practice, physical or otherwise if it is self imposed versus externally imposed? This seemingly came to mind as I was considering the average cadet’s mindset and discipline vs the average civilian. It’s an interesting question that we discussed at length, sitting in the wet grass and mud in our adopted workout venue.

Do you think that self imposed discipline is more valuable than externally imposed, or is the net result the same? Let me know in the comments! I’ll post what the science says about this next week.

Fun shit this week:

Travelling to a new country

Meeting new people and being exposed to a new culture

Trail running and novel workouts

Oddball work done:

Showed a friend how to peel a pomegranate the fast and mess free way

Navigating using paper maps in the mountains

Enjoy some pics from Poland and look forward to part 2 of the trip next where I’m heading to Italy!