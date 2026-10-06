Competent Investor - Tom Bodrovics

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Porter Stansberry: 2029: The End of America and the Coming Financial Collapse

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Competent man - Tom Bodrovics
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Hey friends,

I just wrapped up an episode with Porter Stansberry, and wow, it was a real eye-opener. If you’ve ever wondered about the financial landscape we’re navigating today—and where it might lead us in the next few years—this conversation is a must-listen.

Porter is not just a financial expert; he’s a storyteller who connects the dots between histor…

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