Rick Rule: Why the Metals Aren't Dead and When I'm Buying More

Recorded on: July 16, 2026



Why the Metals Aren’t Dead and When I’m Buying More

I had the pleasure of chatting with Rick Rule in our latest episode, and as always, he brought a wealth of insights into the world of natural resources investing. We dove deep into the current state of the metals market, especially in light of recent price declines in gold and silver. If you’re feeling uneasy about these fluctuations, you’re not alone—but Rick has a refreshing perspective.

For those interested in accessing conference content, that’s available here: Rick Rule Investment Symposium



Rick shared that while many newer investors are shaken by a 20% drop in gold or a 50% drop in silver, seasoned investors see these cycles as part of the game. He pointed out that, ‘You can suffer a 20 or 30 or 50% decline in a cyclical decline in a secular bull market and not violate the market.’ This is a crucial distinction for anyone looking to invest in precious metals. For those of us who are consistent buyers, lower prices often represent an opportunity rather than a crisis.

What was particularly interesting was Rick’s observation about the sentiment at the recent investment conference he hosted. He noted that wealthier attendees, who tend to save in gold, welcomed the decline in prices. For them, this was a chance to buy more. This aligns with Rick’s own strategy; he’s a consistent buyer because he sees the long-term value in gold. ‘Lower gold prices are indeed in my interest,’ he said.

We also talked about the broader market dynamics. Despite the challenges faced by many junior mining companies, Rick emphasized that the best projects are still attracting significant investment. He remarked on the increasing sophistication of capital markets, noting that, ‘Good projects finance themselves.’ This is encouraging for anyone keeping an eye on quality investments in this space.

If you’re wondering when to buy more, Rick’s advice is clear: focus on quality and think long-term. The best opportunities often lie in the downturns, and with the right mindset, these market conditions can be advantageous. We also touched on M&A activity in the mining sector, which seems poised to increase as companies look to capitalize on their cash flow.

Overall, this episode is packed with valuable insights that can help guide your investment strategy in the current market. If you’re looking to make sense of the metals market, I highly recommend giving it a listen.

Watch the full episode on YouTube



About the Guest

Rick Rule — Investor, Speculator, Founder & CEO of Rule Investment Media

Rick Rule has dedicated his entire adult life to many aspects of natural resources securities investing. Besides the knowledge and experience gained in a long and focused career, he has a global network of contacts in the natural resources and finance sectors.

Mr. Rule is a frequent speaker at industry conferences and is regularly interviewed for radio, television, print, and online media outlets concerning natural resources investment and industry topics. Prominent natural resources-oriented newsletters and advisories frequently quote him. Mr. Rule and his team have expertise in many resource sectors, including agriculture, alternative energy, forestry, oil and gas, mining, and water.

• Website: https://ruleinvestmentmedia.com

• X/Twitter: @realrickrule

• X: https://x.com/@realrickrule

• YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@RuleInvestmentMedia

• Classroom: https://ruleclassroom.com

• Battle Bank: https://battlebank.com

