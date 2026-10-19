I’ve had Rory Johnston on before, but this conversation felt different. The oil market Rory describes isn’t just tight—it’s structurally broken in ways we’ve never seen.
We started with the SPR, and Rory’s view is more aggressive than most. “I have a very low theoretical bottom of the SPR relative to a lot of analysts,” he told me. “I think functionally …
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Rory Johnston: Global Oil Market Shattered - Iran War and Tanker Rate Explosion
I’ve had Rory Johnston on before, but this conversation felt different. The oil market Rory describes isn’t just tight—it’s structurally broken in ways we’ve never seen.
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Financially focused interviews and information that you have come to expect from me over the past 5.5 years.Financially focused interviews and information that you have come to expect from me over the past 5.5 years.
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