Simon Hunt: This Peace Plan isn't Acceptable to Trump and isn't Durable

Recorded on: Evening of April 08, 2026



Tom welcomes back Simon Hunt to the the show. Simon is a consultant on the global economy, China, and the copper industry. He discusses the geopolitical implications of a ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, and its potential impact on the global economy. The ceasefire, Hunt argues, is unlikely to be durable due to the unacceptable terms proposed by Iran, which include control over the Strait of Hormuz and the withdrawal of U.S. forces from the region. Hunt suggests that the U.S.'s motivation for the conflict is to support its donors and to control energy prices, thereby controlling the world.





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However, Iran's resilience and backing from China and Russia make it a formidable opponent. The potential economic consequences of a durable ceasefire include rising inflation, increased ten-year yields, and market volatility.



Hunt predicts that Europe is poised to enter a recession, while China and Russia may emerge stronger due to their strategic planning and resource reserves. The conflict also highlights the intensifying rivalry between the U.S. and China, with copper being a key battleground.



Hunt suggests that the global economy is entering a period of uncertainty, with resource nationalism and geopolitical tensions likely to intensify. Hunt also discusses the potential for an inflation-led recovery or recession, the role of gold as a secure asset, and the importance of monitoring capital flows and political changes in the Gulf region.



He notes that the conflict has exposed the U.S.'s lack of diplomatic skills and reliance on threats of brute force.



Timestamps:

00:00:00 - Introduction

00:01:21 - Assessing Ceasefire Durability

00:03:13 - Iran's Ceasefire Demands

00:07:23 - Trump's Attack Motivations

00:11:49 - Global Recession Prospects

00:15:14 - BRICS Alliance Support

00:17:17 - Rising Resource Nationalism

00:22:30 - Multipolar World Conflicts

00:26:00 - US Diplomacy Failures

00:32:34 - Copper Market Forecast

00:34:25 - Supply Demand Dynamics

00:40:20 - Gold Safe Haven Role

00:43:00 - Concluding Thoughts



Guest Links:

E-Mail: mailto:simon@shss.com

Website: https://simon-hunt.com/

Report: https://www.theinstitutionalstrategist.com/products-and-services/frontline-china/



Simon Hunt began his career in 1956 in Central Africa as a PA to the Chairman of Rhodesian Selection Trust, one of the two large copper companies in what was then Northern Rhodesia, now Zambia.



In 1961, he came back to London and joined Anglo American Corporation of South Africa as a PA to one of the Board Directors, followed by being part of a small sales and marketing team for copper. From there, he helped start up a new copper development organization, CIDEC, financed by copper producers, which he then joined, focusing on conducting end-use studies of copper in Europe.



He then went into the City to gain financial experience and founded Brook Hunt in 1975. He was instrumental in setting up the company's cost studies and end-use analyses. Simon appeared as material witness and consultant in two ITC anti-dumping cases in 1978 and 1984, winning both at the commission level.



He has spent 2-4 months every year in China since 1993, and until a few years ago would be visiting some 80 wire and cable and brass mill factories across the country every year. He now restricts these factory visits to a smaller number, all of which he has known for many years. Simon also spends many weeks each year traveling around Asia.



The focus of the company's services is on the global economy, including the changing geopolitical and financial structures, China's economy and its copper sector, and then the global copper industry as each part is interconnected.



Simon is the author of the "Frontline China Report Service," which is marketed by the TIS Group. The Service provides regular reports on China's economy, politics, and financial outlook.



Simon established this company in January 1996.



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