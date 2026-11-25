Silver's run to $120 earlier this year was one of the most spectacular moves I've seen in the metals, and the collapse since has left a lot of investors feeling burned. So I sat down with Steve St. Angelo of the SRSRocco Report to dissect exactly how we got there and where we go next.
Steve walked me through the stages. First, Trump's tariff threats pull…
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Steve St. Angelo: Why Silver Collapsed From $120 and Where the Bottom Really Is
Silver's run to $120 earlier this year was one of the most spectacular moves I've seen in the metals, and the collapse since has left a lot of investors feeling burned. So I sat down with Steve St. Angelo of the SRSRocco Report to dissect exactly how we got there and where we go next.
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Financially focused interviews and information that you have come to expect from me over the past 5.5 years.Financially focused interviews and information that you have come to expect from me over the past 5.5 years.
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