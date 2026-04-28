Steve Todoruk: Deglobalization is Creating the Next Mining Boom

Hey everyone,

Here is a conversation with Steve Todoruk, a seasoned geologist and investment executive at Sprott Wealth Management. If you’ve been following the mining sector or are even a little curious about it, you’re going to want to tune in.

Steve shared some fascinating insights on how we’re currently witnessing a significant shift due to deglobalization, and it’s sparking what he believes could be the next mining boom. It’s a wild time in the gold and precious metals market, with central banks diversifying away from the US dollar and buying up gold like never before. Steve mentioned, “I’ve never seen fundamentals supporting a strong gold price like this before,” and that really encapsulates the current climate.

For those of you looking for ways to invest in this sector, Steve has some practical advice. He emphasizes keeping it simple, especially for those who might not have a deep background in mining. He said, “For investors that want exposure to gold that don’t know anything about this business, I strongly advise them to just go with royalty companies, streaming companies, and the large producers.” It’s a great reminder that sometimes the best approach is the most straightforward one.

One of the big takeaways for me was the importance of exploration and finding good projects. Steve explained how the health of larger mining companies positively affects juniors in the sector, which can lead to more capital for exploration. This is crucial because finding new deposits can take years, but when it happens, it’s like striking gold—pun intended. He said, “The kind of stock I’m looking for is one that has as many catalysts as possible to push the share price higher,” and that’s something I think we all should keep in mind when considering investments.

If you’re curious about where the mining industry is headed, or just want to learn more about the dynamics at play, I highly recommend giving this episode a listen. Steve’s expertise and perspective are genuinely enlightening and will give you a better understanding of why now might be a pivotal moment in the mining sector.

Hope you enjoy the episode as much as I did!

Best, Tom

About the Guest

Steve Todoruk — Geologist and Investment Executive with Sprott Wealth Management

Steve Todoruk is an Investment Executive at Sprott Wealth Management. He has been with the firm since 2003. A Professional Geoscientist in good standing in British Columbia, Mr. Todoruk brings more than four decades of experience across the mining and exploration industry. He earned a BS in Geology from the University of British Columbia in 1985. He began his career as a field geologist, working with both major and junior exploration companies across Canada and the southwestern United States. He also gained hands-on operational experience underground in a Canadian mine, operating heavy equipment to deepen his understanding of the industry. From 1993 to early 2003, Mr. Todoruk served as president of two Canadian-based junior exploration companies and was a principal in a mineral exploration consulting and engineering firm. Throughout his career, he has played a key role in financing the resource sector, participating in or arranging transactions that have raised hundreds of millions of dollars to advance exploration projects.

In recognition of his perseverance and long-standing commitment to early-stage exploration, Mr. Todoruk was awarded the 2019 Murray Pezim Award. His efforts have contributed to the development and advancement of numerous significant metal discoveries.