Hey everyone,
I just wrapped up an eye-opening conversation with AJ Signal on this week’s episode of the Competent Investor. If you’re even a little curious about how the world of geopolitics and warfare really operates, you need to check this one out. AJ has a wealth of experience, having spent over two decades analyzing geopolitical risks and advising …
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The 5 Supply Chain Signals That Predict War Before the News Does
Hey everyone,
Competent Investor Paid Subscriber Content
Financially focused interviews and information that you have come to expect from me over the past 5.5 years.Financially focused interviews and information that you have come to expect from me over the past 5.5 years.
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