Hey everyone,
In this fridsy’s episode of the Competent Investor, I had the pleasure of once again chatting with Jaime Carrasco, a seasoned investment advisor with a wealth of experience. Jaime has some fascinating insights into the state of our financial systems and why gold is more relevant now than ever. Trust me, you don’t want to miss this one.
Jaime…
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The Fed Can’t Stop What’s Coming | Why Gold is Headed to $25,000
Hey everyone,
Competent Investor Paid Subscriber Content
Financially focused interviews and information that you have come to expect from me over the past 5.5 years.Financially focused interviews and information that you have come to expect from me over the past 5.5 years.
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