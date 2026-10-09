Competent Investor - Tom Bodrovics

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The Fed Can’t Stop What’s Coming | Why Gold is Headed to $25,000

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Competent man - Tom Bodrovics
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Hey everyone,

In this fridsy’s episode of the Competent Investor, I had the pleasure of once again chatting with Jaime Carrasco, a seasoned investment advisor with a wealth of experience. Jaime has some fascinating insights into the state of our financial systems and why gold is more relevant now than ever. Trust me, you don’t want to miss this one.

Jaime…

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