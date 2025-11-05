The Hidden Power of Struggle & Mastering Reinvention with Parallel Mike

Parallel Mike, an organic farmer and creator of Parallel Systems, shares his journey and insights with Tom Bodrovics on the Competent Man podcast. Mike’s diverse background includes being a sailor, boxer, ultra runner, podcaster, new father, and homesteader, all of which have contributed to his unique perspective on life and success. Mike attributes his ability to excel in various fields to his hyper-focused personality and his willingness to say “yes” to new opportunities. He emphasizes the importance of taking responsibility for one’s life and learning from failures.

Mike’s boxing and running careers, though challenging, taught him valuable lessons about discipline, resilience, and the power of the mind. He stresses that success comes from going all in on something and continuously improving oneself. Mike and Tom discuss the importance of listening to different perspectives and engaging in civil debates. Mike shares his experiences with two significant exoduses from his channel, one due to his views on Bitcoin. He believes that challenging opinions and constructive feedback are essential for personal growth and understanding different viewpoints. The conversation also touches on Mike’s move to Poland with his wife, highlighting the resilience and historical significance of the country. Mike appreciates the lessons he has learned from the Polish people and their experiences, which have shaped his perspective on life and preparedness. Mike’s advice to his son and others is to never accept victimhood, to see challenges as opportunities, and to always strive for personal improvement. He hopes to impart these values to his son, emphasizing the importance of making the most of one’s time and circumstances. Throughout the podcast, Mike and Tom explore the themes of personal growth, resilience, and the importance of embracing challenges. Mike’s journey serves as an inspiration for those seeking to make the most of their lives, regardless of the obstacles they face.

Parallel Mike is an organic farmer, investor, and host of the Parallel Systems Broadcast and Parallel Mike Podcast. Passionate about purposeful living, natural health, and self-sufficiency, he turned his life around at 16 after a troubled youth—his father was a notorious British gangster imprisoned for a £40 million drug smuggling attempt. Mike studied Theology, Philosophy, and Social Work, then spent over 12 years as a counselor and therapist, helping others overcome mental barriers. A former national-level boxer, he later excelled in ultramarathon trail running, finishing top 3 in every race for three years through performance psychology, until injury ended his competition. Devoting himself to finance and monetary history, he foresaw societal collapse and, with his wife, left their houseboat life to build an “ark”: an organic farm in Eastern Europe founded in 2020. Embracing nature-based solutions for food, medicine, and energy, Mike promotes decentralized living. He coaches investors and life-changers, contributes to podcasts on finance, geopolitics, and self-sufficiency, and fosters an online community of like-minded thinkers.