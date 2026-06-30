This is the Type of Setup You Look For as an Investor

Hey everyone,



I just wrapped up a fascinating conversation with Jesse Felder on the latest episode of the Competent Investor. If you’re into investing—or even just curious about the current market dynamics—this one is definitely worth your time.



Jesse dives deep into the current oil market, and let me tell you, the landscape is wild right now. We’re seeing oil inventories drop to their lowest levels in 40 years, yet institutional investors are more bearish on oil than ever. It’s a classic case of where the fundamentals don’t match market sentiment. Jesse pointed out, "It makes for numbers look awesome. But your cash flow looks terrible... So, that is what markets are starting to reckon with."



What struck me most was Jesse's take on the upcoming demand for oil. With the strategic petroleum reserves at historic lows, countries will need to refill these stocks, which means we could see significant upward pressure on prices. This situation is exacerbated by the ongoing geopolitical tensions, which create a bullish backdrop that many investors seem to ignore. Jesse noted, "So, we’re going to bring on a half trillion dollars of new supply at the same time demand... is the opposite of the energy setup."



We also talked about how the AI boom is overshadowing traditional sectors like energy. It’s fascinating to see how a few tech stocks are driving the market performance, while energy remains undervalued. Jesse mentioned that despite a strong five-year run for energy, investors still seem to be bearish. This is a contrarian signal that I find intriguing.



If you’re looking for insights into where to find opportunities in this seemingly chaotic environment, Jesse's perspective is invaluable. His experience in the hedge fund world and his knack for seeing beyond the surface can help any investor navigate these turbulent waters. I genuinely think you’ll come away with a better understanding of the current market dynamics after listening to this episode.



Check it out, and let me know what you think!



Best, Tom



About the Guest

Jesse Felder — Founder, Editor, and Publisher of The Felder Report



Jesse Felder is the Founder, Editor, and Publisher of The Felder Report. He began his professional career at Bear, Stearns & Co. and later co-founded a multi-billion-dollar hedge fund firm headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Since moving to Bend, Oregon in 2000 and founding The Felder Report shortly thereafter his writing and research have been featured in major publications and websites like The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, Yahoo! Finance, Business Insider, RealVision, Investing.com, and more. Jesse also hosts and produces the Superinvestors and the Art of Worldly Wisdom podcast.



Website: https://thefelderreport.com

X/Twitter: @jessefelder

Articles: https://thefelderreport.com/blog/