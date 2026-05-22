Tony Greer: Buying Opportunity | Gold & Gold Miners Are Dirt Cheap

Tony Greer, trader, editor of 'The Morning Navigator', and co-founder of 'The Macrodirt Podcast', joined Tom Bodrovics to share a trader’s perspective on navigating today’s chaotic markets. Greer emphasized a core philosophy: “Don’t worry about being right, worry about getting it right,” prioritizing P&L over ego and reacting flexibly to new information. He views the brewing energy crisis from the Strait of Hormuz closure as a significant, underappreciated risk, markets may only wake up when tangible shortages hit personal convenience, not through forward-looking pricing. While oil charts remain constructive and he expects high prices for longer, political distractions and Trump’s headlines create confusion, though many are noise to be canceled.





Recorded on: May 19, 2026



Some Competent Links:

Website: https://competentinvestor.com

Substack: https://competentmanpod.substack.com/

X: https://x.com/competentinv

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-7699939



Greer sees a potential replay of 2022 with headline inflation is re-emerging, as seen in recent CPI and PPI prints, which could pressure tech and growth stocks while benefiting hard assets and value. He is positioned long energy, oil services, gold, and miners, noting that gold miners’ sell-off defies their record margins and cheap valuations, making them compelling buys even if they shake out weak hands first. Technology’s AI bubble appears extended, and while he’d short a parabolic blow-off top, he remains nimble, as illustrated by his prepared exit from homebuilders when rates rose. The dollar and yields serve as guides, not trades unto themselves.



Beyond markets, Greer reflected on his inaugural TG Macro conference, finding the deep human need for personal connection its greatest lesson. The event’s sentiment marker—broad consensus to own gold and miners—later proved a contrarian signal, a reminder of crowd psychology. He plans a second conference in Nashville for February 18–19, 2027, with a rotating mix of speakers. Greer stressed the restorative power of analog activities—cooking, guitar, family—and urged listeners to unplug, shake hands, and foster real connection, a balance essential in the digital age.



Timestamps:

00:00:00 - Introduction

00:01:12 - Trading Mindset and Flexibility

00:03:28 - Global Energy Crisis Concerns

00:06:40 - Trump Policies and Markets

00:10:10 - Oil Charts and Planning

00:14:20 - Gold Miners Outlook

00:18:24 - Energy Sector Positioning

00:27:30 - Trading & Positioning Shorts

00:30:15 - CPI, Fed, Dollar and Rates

00:35:00 - Morning Market Analysis Routine

00:38:20 - Conference Reflections

00:42:30 - AI & Wrap Up



Guest Links:

Conference: https://tgmacro.com/conference/

Website: https://tgmacro.com/

X: https://x.com/@TgMacro

Substack: https://tgmacro.substack.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCib_uMS-YG4sAQ1S655jBXQ



After graduating from Cornell University in 1990 Tony followed in his father’s footsteps to a Wall Street trading operation. He quickly learned his career path would be vastly different. He says, "I would not be sitting in the same seat on the same trading desk managing the same risk for the same firm for over 30 years."



We have clearly entered a new era in financial markets.



He began in the treasury department of Sumitomo Bank on the 107th floor of the World Trade Center downtown Manhattan. Tony was an FX trading assistant while the Quantum Fund was breaking the Bank of England in 1992.



In 1993 he joined Union Bank of Switzerland as an FX and commodities trader, spending half a year as a Vice President in their Zurich treasury department. Then returned to New York City early in 1995 to join J. Aron & Company, the privately held commodity trading arm of Goldman Sachs.



He managed risk for the Goldman Sachs Commodities Index, in precious and base metals trading, and futures and options trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



He started his first venture in 2000 – Machine Trading which happened right before the tech bubble burst. That decision was his first excruciating life lesson in market timing. It turned out to be an extremely valuable learning experience.



He believes there is a massive opportunity with both the unprecedented situation in global markets and in the way financial news is consumed. In 2016, he started TG Macro, LLC.



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