When Trader Ferg told me Bali ran out of fuel last month, it wasn't just an anecdote. It was the whole thesis in miniature. "The entire economy is sort of quite just in time, hand to mouth," he told me. Locals who wake up, log onto Gojek, and earn that day's food money suddenly couldn't move. No fuel, no livelihood. "You've just taken away their whole l…
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Trader Ferg: Running on Fumes | Bali, Hormuz, and the End of Cheap Resiliency
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Financially focused interviews and information that you have come to expect from me over the past 5.5 years.Financially focused interviews and information that you have come to expect from me over the past 5.5 years.
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