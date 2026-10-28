Competent Investor - Tom Bodrovics

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

Trader Ferg: Running on Fumes | Bali, Hormuz, and the End of Cheap Resiliency

Competent man - Tom Bodrovics's avatar
Competent man - Tom Bodrovics
Paid

When Trader Ferg told me Bali ran out of fuel last month, it wasn't just an anecdote. It was the whole thesis in miniature. "The entire economy is sort of quite just in time, hand to mouth," he told me. Locals who wake up, log onto Gojek, and earn that day's food money suddenly couldn't move. No fuel, no livelihood. "You've just taken away their whole l…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Competent man - Tom Bodrovics.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Tom Bodrovics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture