Uncensored Video! The Age of Consequences | Why No One Has Incentives to Stop This War

Hey friends,



I just wrapped up a fascinating conversation with Chris MacIntosh, a hedge fund manager and the founder of Capitalist Exploits. Our chat centered around the current geopolitical landscape and the absurdity of our times, particularly regarding ongoing conflicts and market dynamics. It's one of those episodes that really gets you thinking about the bigger picture.



Chris shared this compelling thought: "The red car or the blue car and people, I think slowly are waking up to the realization that it's the same highway. You can choose the color of the car but it goes into the same destination." That resonated with me because it captures how many feel disillusioned, realizing that their choices often lead to the same outcomes, especially in politics.



We dove deep into the idea that there are no real incentives to end the current war. Chris pointed out that the U.S., Iran, Russia, and even China have their reasons for wanting the conflict to persist. It’s almost like a game of attrition, where everyone stands to gain something by keeping the status quo. As Chris put it, "none of them really want this to end." It’s a stark reality when you think about the human cost involved.



What struck me is how much this reflects broader societal issues. Chris mentioned that people are increasingly feeling the pressure of inflation and stagnant wages, leading many to gamble on the markets as a form of escape. This isn't just about financial markets; it’s about how people are navigating a world that feels increasingly precarious. The idea that we’re living in an age of consequences, where past actions are now bearing fruit, is sobering. We need to be realistic about the implications of our choices.



If there’s one takeaway I want to share from this episode, it’s the importance of being prepared for the consequences of these ongoing dynamics. Diversification and investing in essentials are crucial. Chris emphasizes that the most stable investments—like energy and agriculture—are the cheapest they’ve been in years. In these turbulent times, it’s worth considering how we protect our capital and our futures.



I highly recommend tuning into this episode for a deep dive into these pressing issues. It’s a conversation that invites us to think critically about our world and our place in it.



Until next time, take care.



About the Guest

Chris MacIntosh — Hedge Fund Manager and Founder of Capitalist Exploits



Raised in Southern Africa, Chris Macintosh has since lived and invested from sevent different countries. After a career at top-tier investment banks such as JP Morgan, Lehman, Robert Flemmings and Invesco, Chris became tired of corporate life, and has since built and sold multiple million dollar companies, overseen $35 million into venture capital, all the while investing full time, and managing his own and private client wealth.



Website: https://capitalistexploits.at

X/Twitter: @capitalistexp