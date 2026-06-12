Competent Investor - Tom Bodrovics

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Weekly Market Recap for June 12th 2026

Competent man - Tom Bodrovics's avatar
Competent man - Tom Bodrovics
Jun 12, 2026

This is our first market recap show, with an all new format. We're still polishing and working out details and ideas. Please let us know what you think in the comments below.

Thanks Everyone.

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