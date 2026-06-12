This is our first market recap show, with an all new format. We're still polishing and working out details and ideas. Please let us know what you think in the comments below.
Thanks Everyone.
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Weekly Market Recap for June 12th 2026
Jun 12, 2026
This is our first market recap show, with an all new format. We're still polishing and working out details and ideas. Please let us know what you think in the comments below.
Competent Investor
Financially focused interviews and information that you have come to expect from me over the past 5.5 years.Financially focused interviews and information that you have come to expect from me over the past 5.5 years.
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