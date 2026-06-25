What If the Fed Doesn’t Hike this Year

Hey everyone,



I just wrapped up an eye-opening conversation with Robert Sinn on this week's episode of the Competent Man Podcast. If you’ve followed the markets lately, you know there's been a lot of chatter about the Fed and its potential moves on interest rates. Robert brought some clarity to the discussion, especially around the mining sector, which is feeling the pressure from a strong dollar and rising yields.



One of the things that struck me was Robert’s take on how the current market feels like a 'perfect negative storm' for junior mining stocks. He pointed out that when the dollar strengthens, it puts a lot of strain on these stocks, and right now, we’re seeing that play out as the dollar hits new highs. He said, "It’s kind of a perfect negative storm here for the mining sector, especially the junior mining sector," which really sums up the sentiment in the market right now.



We also dove into the idea of sentiment in investing. Robert mentioned, "Of course, sentiment plays into that quite well." It’s fascinating how investor emotions can sway the market, particularly in the commodities space. As we talked, it became clear that many investors are feeling pretty pessimistic, which might actually signal that we’re nearing a turning point. He pointed out that the daily sentiment index for gold dipped to just 13 recently, which is pretty low historically.



What I found particularly interesting was Robert's perspective on AI in trading. He cautioned that while AI can help us cut through data quickly, it can sometimes paint an overly optimistic picture. "You have to be careful with AI because it tends to want to always put a very optimistic flavor on everything," he said. It’s a reminder that we need to be critical of the tools we use in our analysis.



With the recent sell-off, Robert sees potential buying opportunities for those looking to invest in the mining sector. He mentioned something that really resonated with me: when the market goes on sale, it’s often time to take a closer look at what’s available. As we navigate these unpredictable waters, it’s essential to keep an eye on the long-term outlook rather than just the immediate data.



If you’re interested in the intricacies of the market and how they could impact your investments, I highly recommend giving this episode a listen. Robert’s insights are invaluable, especially in today’s economic landscape.



Until next time, take care!



About the Guest

Robert Sinn — Investor, Trader, Market Commentator, and Author of the Gold Finger Capital Substack



Robert Sinn is a 20+ year market veteran whose research and insights are followed by hedge fund managers, investment professionals and thousands of readers/viewers across the globe. His introduction to the stock market came in 2003 when his Father shared a research note on a company called Northern Dynasty Minerals (NDM). Shares proceeded to rise more than 1000% over the next nine months. Robert was hooked, and the Junior mining sector became an obsession.



Across his extensive career Robert has acted as a market participant, commentator and trader performing dozens of site visits, CEO interviews and generating a wealth of research spanning multiple market cycles.



X/Twitter: @CEOTechnician

Substack: https://robertsinn.substack.com

CEO.CA: https://ceo.ca/@goldfinger

YouTube: https://YouTube.com/@GoldfingerCapital