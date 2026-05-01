Willem Middelkoop: Escape the Crash - Ride the Gold Supercycle

Recorded on: April 30, 2026



Willem Middelkoop, author of "The Big Reset" and founder of the Commodity Discovery Fund, discusses the geopolitical and economic impacts of recent conflicts, particularly the war in Ukraine and tensions around Iran. He argues that the U.S. has lost significant geopolitical influence, while China has gained, and the Strait of Hormuz's closure has put pressure on oil prices. Middelkoop predicts that oil prices could reach $150 per barrel to achieve real demand destruction, leading to a worldwide recession.







He also warns of a potential sovereign debt crisis, citing Jamie Dimon's concerns about a severe downturn in credit markets. Middelkoop highlights the shifting dynamics in the mining industry, with governments now recognizing the importance of critical metals. He expects a multi-decade bull market in commodities due to shortages, currency debasement, and geopolitical tensions. Despite recent sell-offs, he sees gold and silver as safe havens and expects higher prices, especially as central banks continue to buy gold.



He also discusses the potential for a silver short squeeze and the impact of higher energy prices on mining margins. The conversation touches on the broader implications for the global economy, including the potential for a new international monetary architecture and the role of gold. Middelkoop emphasizes the importance of diversification and risk management, noting that his fund has adopted a more defensive stance with a large cash position. He also discusses the potential for nuclear and renewable energy sources to gain prominence due to the current energy crisis.



Timestamps:

00:00:00 - Introduction

00:00:28 - Peace Scenario in Conflicts

00:02:58 - Oil Prices and Supply

00:06:38 - Sovereign Debt Crisis

00:09:16 - Market Correction Risks

00:11:14 - Dirty Industry & Recognition

00:12:45 - Commodity Bull Market Outlook

00:15:38 - Gold Sell-Off Explanation

00:18:27 - Gold's Monetary Reset Role

00:21:37 - Declining Mine Production Trends

00:23:47 - Silver Price Surge Potential

00:28:56 - Nuclear Energy Acceleration

00:30:47 - Commodity Diversification Strategies

00:42:40 - Importance of Research

00:44:55 - Concluding Thoughts



Guest Links:

Commodity Discover Fund: https://www.cdfund.com

X: https://x.com/@wmiddelkoop

Willem Middelkoop: https://substack.com/@wmiddelkoop



Willem Middelkoop is the founder of the Commodity Discovery Fund and also an author. He became a well-known personality through his work as a stock market commentator for the Dutch business television channel RTLZ.



Middelkoop predicted the credit crisis's onset in his book "Als de dollar valt" (If the dollar falls) in 2007. Subsequent publications were "De permanente oliecrisis" (The permanent oil crisis) – 2008, "Overleef de kredietcrisis" (Surviving the credit crisis) – 2009, "Goud en het geheim van geld" (Gold and the secret of money) – 2012, and The Big Reset - 2013. In total, he sold more than 100,000 copies of his books.



The Commodity Discovery Fund was established in the summer of 2008. It started with three million euros and 22 participants. By the end of 2023, it had grown to about 2,000 participants and €104 million in assets under management.



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