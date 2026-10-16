Competent Investor - Tom Bodrovics

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Worse Than 2008 | The $3 Trillion Mortgage Bomb

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Competent man - Tom Bodrovics
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Hey everyone

I just had an interesting conversation with Peter Schiff on this week’s episode, and I can’t wait for you to dive into it. If you’re at all concerned about the state of our economy, you’ll want to listen closely. Peter, as many of you may know, has been a vocal critic of financial policies for years and accurately predicted the 2008 crisis. …

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