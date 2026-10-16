Hey everyone
I just had an interesting conversation with Peter Schiff on this week’s episode, and I can’t wait for you to dive into it. If you’re at all concerned about the state of our economy, you’ll want to listen closely. Peter, as many of you may know, has been a vocal critic of financial policies for years and accurately predicted the 2008 crisis. …
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Worse Than 2008 | The $3 Trillion Mortgage Bomb
Hey everyone
Competent Investor Paid Subscriber Content
Financially focused interviews and information that you have come to expect from me over the past 5.5 years.Financially focused interviews and information that you have come to expect from me over the past 5.5 years.
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