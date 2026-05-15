I just wrapped up an insightful conversation with Gary Savage on this week’s episode of the Competent Man Podcast, and I can’t wait for you to dive in. If you’re at all interested in the price movements of precious metals, particularly silver, Gary’s insights are going to resonate with you.
Gary has this way of breaking down complex market dynamics that …
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Silver’s Leading Indicators | Why it Leads the Next Leg Up
May 15, 2026
∙ Paid
I just wrapped up an insightful conversation with Gary Savage on this week’s episode of the Competent Man Podcast, and I can’t wait for you to dive in. If you’re at all interested in the price movements of precious metals, particularly silver, Gary’s insights are going to resonate with you.
Competent Investor
Financially focused interviews and information that you have come to expect from me over the past 5.5 years.Financially focused interviews and information that you have come to expect from me over the past 5.5 years.
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